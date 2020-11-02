Michigan Democrats hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night

Michigan Republicans hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night



Michigan Republicans are holding a large watch party in Lansing on Tuesday night as they await the election results. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:03 Published 11 minutes ago

Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night



Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night at the party's watch party at South Point. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:06 Published 2 hours ago