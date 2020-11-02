Michigan Democrats hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night
Michigan Democrats are holding a watch party in Novi, a drive-in watch party as they await election results.
LIKE THERE?
Michigan Republicans hold watch party in Lansing on Election NightMichigan Republicans are holding a large watch party in Lansing on Tuesday night as they await the election results.
Chair of NV GOP speaks on Election NightChair of NV GOP speaks on Election Night at the party's watch party at South Point.
Republican, Democratic Parties of Lee County preparing for watch parties with COVID-19 in mindLee County Democrats are hosting a private watch party at the Luminary Hotel this year amid the pandemic. The Republican Party of Lee County is hosting a public watch party; urging at-risk voters to..