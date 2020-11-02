Global  
 

Michigan Democrats hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Michigan Democrats are holding a watch party in Novi, a drive-in watch party as they await election results.

