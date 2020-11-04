DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago

Shelby Coates talks with Dr. Brooke Miller -- Professor of Political Science with Middle Georgia State University -- about with Georgia can expect as Loeffler and Warnock head into runoff election.

Decision 2020 on nbc.

C1 3 b13 broadcast center.

This is 41nbc news... decision 2020-- election night in middle georgia.

Good evening to you and thanks for joining us for a quick election update.

I'm tucker sargent.

Here is a look at that special election in the crowded senate race.

N-b-c news is projected this race will go into a runoff.

Kelloy loeffler, who is defending her appointed seat, and democrat raphasel warnock are neck and neck right now.

Doug collins not far behind with just more than half of the vote in so far.

As we continue to watch