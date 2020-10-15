Election 2020: 8 pm Shasta and Tehama County updates

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Action News Now reporters Ana Torrea and Karen Alvarez provide live reports from the Elections Offices in Shasta and Tehama counties.

We're back with your local election coverage-- as the polls are closing up.

And those numbers will start coming in any minute... we'll bring you up to the minute results from across our area.

Happening now -- voters in shasta county -- turning in those ballots just under the wire.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at office of elections in redding, ana are many people still out there?

Things right now have been pretty calm.

I've seen a lot of people coming to either vote in person or drop off their ballots.

There's also people out here who are registering to vote, and then heading to the voting booths.

Let me show you what it looks like.

People, i spoke tell me that it was very morning and around lunchtime.

A lot of people believe this election is a historic one, which is why they're coming out to vote live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

To track your ballot -- visit "action news now dot com.### voters in tehama county -- getting those ballots in in the final moments tonight -- action news now reporter karen alvarez is live at a polling place in red bluff-- karen what are you seeing out there?

Here at the old historic courthouse in red bluff, doors are about to close.

The line of people waiting to vote has gone down.

Earlier there was a crod of people now were down to five.

Inside lobby, there's no more than 2 people allowed inside.

I just spoke to county clerk jennifer vise and she tells me it's been a busy and long day, but all in all the process was smooth here at this polling place, people are waiting patientiently in line, six feet apart, and many of them wearing their mask.

Live in red bluff, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Go to action news now dot com for the latest numbers as they come in tonight.

We'll get back to national election coverage now --- we have more local election news -- and likely