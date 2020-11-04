Global  
 

Republican Rokita wins Indiana attorney general race

Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana attorney general’s office.

Republican todd rokita appears on his way to be the next attorney general of indiana.

With about 60 precincts reporting ... rokita leads democrat ?jonathan weinzapfel?

With nearly 62 percent of the vote.

The former indiana secretary of state will replace fellow republican curtis hill who he defeated




Ex-Rep. Rokita Comes Back as Indiana Attorney General

Two years after he gave up a safe House seat to lose a Republican primary for U.S. Senator from...
Todd Rokita wins Indiana Attorney General race after testing positive for coronavirus on Election Day [Video]

Todd Rokita wins Indiana Attorney General race after testing positive for coronavirus on Election Day

Todd Rokita won the Indiana Attorney General race. The Republican also tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign announced.

