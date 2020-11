Describing it as a "great" day with no major issues, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says roughly 75% of registered voters in the county cast their ballots for Tuesday's election.

'Great' Election Day in Palm Beach County with no major equipment or harassment issues, officials say

