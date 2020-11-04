Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history

Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history.

McBride won a seat representing the first State Senate district in Delaware, reports Business Insider.

This makes her the highest-ranking openly transgender legislator.

"I'm so thankful to the hundreds of volunteers who made calls, sent texts, and talked to voters to bring our neighbors together." McBride said in a statement.