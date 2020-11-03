Absentee ballots continue to be counted in Milwaukee County
Absentee ballots are still being counted in Milwaukee County and we may not see official results, until the early morning.
Kara I'm too drunk to continue working and too drunk to Twitter and therefore I will sleep and work again at 6 am and tw… https://t.co/Oy2VZFyg1I 9 minutes ago
gavin important to remember that what you’re seeing in the polls currently will not be the final result. early voting/abs… https://t.co/baHv7qLPLV 56 minutes ago
FultonCountyGeorgia @julian_bene @politicalinsidr Good evening. All absentee ballots processed through today will be counted tonight al… https://t.co/p0R1CUgYue 1 hour ago
Múzquiz RT @mkbess: There are tens of thousands of absentee ballots that still need to be counted. For instance, Dem-stronghold Philadelphia said,… 1 hour ago
Mike Bess There are tens of thousands of absentee ballots that still need to be counted. For instance, Dem-stronghold Philade… https://t.co/yWMamy12ZL 1 hour ago
Manoj Mate Fulton county press release says early votes, Election Day voting, 86,000 absentee ballots will be counted tonight… https://t.co/vs6HYA2EPn 1 hour ago
Marco 🇪🇸🇸🇻 We continue to see a trend and that is that the absentee and early voting ballots are being counted first and there… https://t.co/fboCHYaU8j 2 hours ago
Spike in absentee ballots causes short lines at Tennessee pollsDavidson County saw six times the typical amount of absentee ballots due to the pandemic. This spike of mail-in voters and the increase of early voters caused shorter lines on Election Day.
Outagamie County poll workers remaking misprinted absentee ballotsPoll workers in Outagamie County are working long hours to remake misprinted absentee ballots.
Counting record absentee ballots in MilwaukeeOur Shannon Sims is at the central county in Milwaukee as ballots continue to be counted.