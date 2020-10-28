Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Here's why election officials say Vigo County results started coming in so late

We know many of you are wondering about the counting process in "vigo county".

If you've been following our coverage... you've noticed no vigo county results until just moments ago!

This is where the next step begins.

Around 10:30 i learned from randy gentry that they do plan to run all the votes tonight.

We're still waiting on those results.

The votes are being tallied as we speak at the vigo county courthouse elections officials they had to unseal and count every early and mail in ballot.

And they're still working on that.

Officials say new indiana rules state the ballots can't be touched until 6 in the morning on election day.

It took 13 hours just to open and scan all of the mail in and early votes.

They're making sure every "i" is dotted and "t" is crossed.

Right now..they just ask everyone to remain patient.

They're working as fast as they can.

