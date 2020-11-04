Former White House physician Ronny Jackson elected to Congress
On the campaign trail, Physician Ronny Jackson said he has the ear of President Trump.
Hose Majority Whip: We Lost Seats Due To "Defund The Police"Rep. Jim Clyburn is one of the most respected members of the congress.
He's a Democratic powerhouse who is credited with resurrecting Joe Biden's struggling Presidential campaign.

Tom Ridge Critical Of President Donald Trump Following White House RemarksFormer Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was highly critical of President Donald Trump following his remarks from the White House on Thursday.
NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres Wins Historic Race for CongressNew York City Councilman Ritchie Torres has won his race to the House of Representatives, becoming the first openly gay Black man in Congress. Torres joined Cheddar to discuss what the win means and..