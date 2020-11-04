2020 Election Update - Biden Projected To Win California
As the polls closed in California, Joe Biden was projected to win in the Golden State.
(8:30 p.m.
Update)
2020 Election Update - Polls Close In California, Some Voters Still In LineThe polls are now closed in California but voters who were in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot. (8 p.m. Update)
2020 Election Update - Final Hour Of Voting UnderwayFrom Sacramento to Stanislaus County, voters are still casting their ballots. The polls are open until 8 p.m. in California. (7:30 p.m Update)
2020 Election Update - Many Still In Line To Vote Around Northern CaliforniaWith about an hour until the polls close, many voters are still in line around the greater-Sacramento region. (7 p.m. Update)