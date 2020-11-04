2020 Election Update - Biden Projected To Win California

2020 Election Update - Polls Close In California, Some Voters Still In Line



The polls are now closed in California but voters who were in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot. (8 p.m. Update) Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:49 Published 34 minutes ago

2020 Election Update - Final Hour Of Voting Underway



From Sacramento to Stanislaus County, voters are still casting their ballots. The polls are open until 8 p.m. in California. (7:30 p.m Update) Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:45 Published 1 hour ago