Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.
Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.
Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..