Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet
Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News

Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published
Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway [Video]

Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway

A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally [Video]

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published