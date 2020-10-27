Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case.
A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him.
Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV.
The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.
Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively.
The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam.
Mumbai Police detained Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 04. Police entered Goswami's residence and attempted to detain him. Arnab Goswami said Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. They also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "There is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters." "Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Governments can't be formed on the basis of fear and crime," she added.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good." "Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she added.
Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:44Published
Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 2 agents were caught in Mumbai on November 02. The accused were caught in Mayanagri's Sakinaka area. Indian passports, Aadhar cards, stamps were also recovered from them. Mumbai Police official said, "Police here caught 3 Bangladeshi citizens. Interrogation led to 2 agents who were arrested with various forgery materials like Indian passports. FIR has been lodged under Passport act, forgery and various other acts."
Actress Kareena Kapoor was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was accompanied by her mother. Dia Mirza was spotted outside a salon at Bandra. Dia looked pretty in her attire. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Mumbai's Andheri. Bhumi was looking beautiful in her traditional dress. She clicked for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Urvashi Rautela were also spotted in Mumbai. Huma was seen in her sporty attire while Urvashi looked cute in her clothes.