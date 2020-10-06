Global  
 

DECISION 2020: Election interview with Dr. Miller

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
DECISION 2020: Election interview with Dr. Miller
DECISION 2020: Election interview with Dr. Miller

Our election coverage continues tonight with doctor brooke miller -- a political science professor at middle georgia state university.

Thank you for joining us.

1.

First -- let's talk about the c1 3 b13 presidential race.

How important is georgia in this race?

And will georgia go for trump or c1 3 b13 biden?

4.

Let's talk about the u-s senate race here in georgia ... headed into a run-off between loeffler and warnock.

You say this happened because republicans broke a cardinal rule?

5.

Are there are suprises or upsets?

Thank you so much




