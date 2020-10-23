Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year.

The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Democrats raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat her.

However, Collins challenger Sara Gideon, barely got 40% in the general election.

Collins earned over 53% of the vote.

Political analysts consider Collins victory a major humiliation for the Democrats, who worked overtime to oust her.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democrat Sara Gideon takes on GOP Sen. Susan Collins for US Senate in Maine

Collins, lauded as a rare independent voice, is facing the toughest re-election battle of her career...
Business Insider - Published

Jewish voters in Maine like Sen. Susan Collins – and can't wait to vote against her

The senator has long drawn support in the Pine Tree State for her free-thinking approach. But her...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Susan Collins 'Truly Grateful' For Anti-LGBT, Anti-Choice Endorsement [Video]

Susan Collins 'Truly Grateful' For Anti-LGBT, Anti-Choice Endorsement

Senator Susan Collins is a Republican leader that serves on the behalf of Maine. She has lost several key endorsements to Democratic challenger Sara Gideon this election cycle. However, she received..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published