2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Design Preview

Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the racy design of its highly anticipated 2021 Sonata N Line, promising a pulse-quickening experience in the hottest-looking sedan on the road today.

The new Sonata N Line expands Hyundai’s midsize sedan lineup following the launch of Sonata and Sonata Hybrid in 2019.

N Line provides an attractive entry point to N Brand and gives the new Sonata nameplate a high-performance look, broadening its appeal.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, Sonata N Line’s exterior styling looks bold and athletic.

Sonata’s N Line design elements are evident throughout, starting with the signature cascading grille, bold front fascia, three air intakes and N Line badging.

Sonata N Line’s side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance that suggests that fun is just around the corner—any corner.

The dynamic side styling carries over to the taut rear end where a sleek black lower bumper, dual twin exhausts and N Line rear diffuser amplify the sport sedan’s ready and willing attitude.