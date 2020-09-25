Global  
 

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama.

Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes.

Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update.

Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes.

A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.


God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

American comedian Kathy Griffin says the United States is ‘sorely divided’ after four years of Donald Trump and that she is apprehensive about a second term for the president because of the disinformation spread amongst his ‘cult’ following. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trump pulls ahead in Pennsylvania

Trump's ballot fraud claims are debunked, but did voters care?

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily trounced challenger Jaime Harrison in a South Carolina senate race. Graham earned 56.6%. Jaime Harrison won 42%. Harrison gained attention for raising huge..

Stephen Moore, 'Trumponomics' author, joined Cheddar to discuss the impact on markets if a winner in the presidential race is not declared for several days.

Election workers counted votes at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT).

