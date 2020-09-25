US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.
American comedian Kathy Griffin says the United States is 'sorely divided' after four years of Donald Trump and that she is apprehensive about a second term for the president because of the disinformation spread amongst his 'cult' following.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.