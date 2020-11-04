51st senate race recap

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Republican Peter Oberacker is leading the race for the 51st Senate race.

Oberacker was endorsed by outgoing Senator Jim Seward that announced his retirement earlier this year.

Oberacker's opponent Democrat Jim Barber is from Schoharie County.

Seward....who is retiring at the end of the year, after nearly 40 years of service.

That means -- there's a new voice and a new face headed to the 51st senate district covers herkimer and otsego counties.

((results in plasmo)) the 51st senate district covers herkimer and otsego counties.

Herkimer and otsego county heavily reliant on agriculture as an economy.

Barber: farmer background, hopes to use that background as a farmer to boost the area's agricultural economy.

Oberacker: business background.

Hopes to use that background to boost and bring back our area's economy.

Toss to bite: oberacker also hopes to tackle bail reform.

He says its a law that's fallen short of what was expected of it. Agriculture will aid in climate change efforts in providing clean water and fertile soil.

- alot to look for in both candidates.

We will keep you updated as results come in.

None "we're going to be very competitive and we will see how it goes.

I think its important that every vote is counted everyone deserves that, but as of the moment, barber is leading oberacker with just a few of the districts reporting another race we're watching.... herkimer county family court judge.

After the june




