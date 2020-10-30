Global  
 

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:53s - Published
Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Trump pulls ahead in Pennsylvania [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:10Published
Kathy Griffin on four more years of Donald Trump ‘cult’ [Video]

American comedian Kathy Griffin says the United States is ‘sorely divided’ after four years of Donald Trump and that she is apprehensive about a second term for the president because of the disinformation spread amongst his ‘cult’ following. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on election night

 Joe Biden is watching 2020 election results in Wilmington, Delaware.
CBS News
Biden-Harris watch party is now quiet [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

A Lot Is Riding On The U.S. Election For Israelis, Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received political help from President Trump and...
NPR - Published

Election 2020: St. Louis money managers on what presidential election means for portfolio

Will a Biden win be better for your portfolio? Will a second Trump term add fuel to the stock market?...
bizjournals - Published

US election 2020: Why does the vote matter to people in UK?

How could a Trump or a Biden win have an impact on the lives of people in the UK?
BBC News - Published


Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida [Video]

We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win. But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street? [Video]

Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:19Published
Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst [Video]

DataTrek Research's Nick Colas tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which equity sectors stand to benefit most if Democratic nominee Joe Biden were to win the race for the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:38Published