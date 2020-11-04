Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crawford County Election Results

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Crawford County Election Results
Crawford County Election Results

District 1... c1 3 b13 tsplost monroe county..

Sole county commissioner c1 3 b13 bleckley county..

Crawford county commission special election district 1..

C1 3 b13 fluoride in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

koamfox14

KOAM News Now Danny Smith wins the Crawford County Sheriff race. #kansas Find more results at https://t.co/Sc0Rwmd5Dj https://t.co/mzEkPRnyzu 49 minutes ago

BucyrusTF

Telegraph-Forum Who is winning the races in Crawford county? https://t.co/KkCzh7GQcm 2 hours ago

MyMoInfo

KTJJ KREI KJFF 🚨 2020 November General Election Results Crawford County results are in! https://t.co/ZbZEyI1aJU 2 hours ago

BucyrusTF

Telegraph-Forum Crawford County election results, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections. https://t.co/zPxf6BsW9s 2 hours ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS LATEST ELECTION RESULTS: Vincent M. Crawford defeats Kevin T. White 56.7% to 43.3% in the Hardee County Sheriff's… https://t.co/sQstUcY0f0 4 hours ago

craig_crawford

Craig Crawford RT @FiveThirtyEight: We're tracking reports of technical glitches with voting equipment, and there have been a handful so far, including in… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Baldwin County Election Results [Video]

Baldwin County Election Results

Baldwin County Election Results

Credit: WMGTPublished
Jones County Election Results [Video]

Jones County Election Results

Jones County Election Results

Credit: WMGTPublished
Peach County Election Results [Video]

Peach County Election Results

Peach County Election Results

Credit: WMGTPublished