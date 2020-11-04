Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Republican Senator Cory Gardner was defeated on Tuesday in Colorado by former Governor John Hickenlooper, giving the Democrats their first victory of an election battle in which they are attempting to win control of the U.S. Senate.
The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat Republican Martha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor, as inspirations.