Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Hickenlooper wins Democrats seat for Senate

Republican Senator Cory Gardner was defeated on Tuesday in Colorado by former Governor John Hickenlooper, giving the Democrats their first victory of an election battle in which they are attempting to win control of the U.S. Senate.


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Cory Gardner Cory Gardner Outgoing United States Senator from Colorado

John Hickenlooper John Hickenlooper U.S. Senator-elect from Colorado

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

