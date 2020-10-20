'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat RepublicanMartha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor, as inspirations.
A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed election ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states, including closely-fought battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Florida. Gavino Garay reports.
Republican Senator Cory Gardner was defeated on Tuesday in Colorado by former Governor John Hickenlooper, giving the Democrats their first victory of an election battle in which they are attempting to win control of the U.S. Senate.
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.
Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Jennifer Lawrence has joined the celebrities endorsing Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after confessing she was once a "little Republican", who voted for late Senator John McCain over Barack Obama.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published