US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida

US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida

A look at the US election results called at 0600 November 4.

No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch Live: Trump speaks on election night

 President Trump has been watching 2020 election results at the White House.
CBS News
Piers Morgan says Trump feeling 'bullish' about election

Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Analysis: are voters vindicating Trump's approach to coronavirus?

Analysis: are voters vindicating Trump's approach to coronavirus?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:47Published
China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 11:53Published

Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump on verge of winning Florida

Trump on verge of winning Florida

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:23Published
Florida amendments results slowly coming in

Florida amendments results slowly coming in

Florida amendments results slowly coming in

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:44Published
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
No major voting issues in Florida

No major voting issues in Florida

No major voting issues in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

The US election campaign, with five days to go

Trump and Biden concentrated their efforts on the key state of Florida, where the president sought to...
Khaleej Times - Published

Trump, Biden campaigns descend on swing state Florida as election nears

With days to go until Election Day, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are...
CBS News - Published

US election: Donald Trump wins crucial battleground state of Florida

US election: Donald Trump wins crucial battleground state of Florida Donald Trump has won the crucial battleground state of Florida.The president's home state, which...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC News



JessicaYario

Jessica Yario RT @newscentermaine: 1 a.m. UPDATE: Republican Jay Allen concedes the CD1 race, Sara Gideon campaign releases statement https://t.co/w3IUa… 43 seconds ago

RamMaravilla

Maravilla 🐑 The numbers update throughout election night, as more data on voter turnout becomes available. https://t.co/T4sZGESoxk 1 minute ago

kron4news

KRON4 News TRUMP UPDATE: #ElectionDay2020 #ElectionNight #Election2020 -Texas https://t.co/h6iUO9TWfu 2 minutes ago

cshepherds

Chris RT @HindlesKitchen: ELECTION UPDATE Biden 233 Trump 268 We're looking at a possibility that Trump needs to win JUST ONE of the following… 3 minutes ago

Jistlab

Jistlab RT @SaharaReporters: #Elections2020 UPDATE: Electoral Votes Biden 209 Trump 112 Source: New York Times/Associated Press #ElectionNight #V… 3 minutes ago

newscentermaine

NEWS CENTER Maine 1 a.m. UPDATE: Republican Jay Allen concedes the CD1 race, Sara Gideon campaign releases statement https://t.co/w3IUabFQl3 3 minutes ago

tinetambs

Christine Tambal the true update here is that the remaining states who havent transmitted are swing states who voted trump in 2016 s… https://t.co/MMWRFnwzPT 4 minutes ago

JoseLui68785068

Jose Luis RT @YouGovAmerica: Results from our final update to the 2020 presidential election model: ELECTORAL COLLEGE Biden 364 / Trump 174 POPULAR… 5 minutes ago


US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight

US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight

A look at the US election results called at 0430November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
US election results: 0300 update - no states change hands

US election results: 0300 update - no states change hands

A look at the US election results called at 0300 November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
The Battle for Wisonsin

The Battle for Wisonsin

Wisconsin has become another focal point in this election as President Trump was able to flip the state in 2016. Now, the state is proving to be another key battleground for the candidates.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:44Published