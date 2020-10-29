US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.