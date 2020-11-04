Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable.

“We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.

“But look, we feel goodabout where we are.

We really do.

I am here to tell you tonight we believewe’re on track to win this election.”