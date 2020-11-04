Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."
