Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable.

“We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.

“But look, we feel goodabout where we are.

We really do.

I am here to tell you tonight we believewe’re on track to win this election.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Lead in Pennsylvania Puts Biden Closer to Winning Threshold

 Joe Biden also pulled ahead in Georgia, and maintained leads in Nevada and Arizona. President Trump and his team weighed legal options, but lawsuits this week..
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Team Steps Up Transition Plans, Mapping Out a White House

 With Joe Biden leading in several important battleground states, his advisers and allies have moved rapidly to discuss hiring in critical roles, especially those..
NYTimes.com

11/6/20: Red and Blue

 Joe Biden's lead growing in Pennsylvania and Georgia; World reacts to U.S. Presidential election.
CBS News
US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race [Video]

US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:44Published

Pa. county begins next phase of ballot counting

 Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published
Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome [Video]

Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

An election season of many 'firsts': Here are newly elected officials making history nationwide

 From the first openly transgender state senator in Delaware, to an all-women of color House delegation in NM, here are historic Election 2020 wins.
 
USATODAY.com

Trans, Non-Binary Candidates Lead Rainbow Wave in Statehouses

 Transgender and non-binary candidates running for posts in statehouses across the nation scored historic victories on election night, marking the beginning of a..
WorldNews
Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History [Video]

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden announces 'Democrats are on track to win' election

Joe Biden announces 'Democrats are on track to win' election The Democrat presidential candidate was speaking to a supporter rally in Wilmington, Delaware
Wales Online - Published

US Election: Editorial: Vote plunges nation deeper into turmoil

US Election: Editorial: Vote plunges nation deeper into turmoil EDITORIAL It was difficult to suppress a grimace when a confident Joe Biden declared the Democrats on...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Who will win the Senate? [Video]

Who will win the Senate?

As with the presidency, the Senate race this election cycle is too close tocall. We take a look at why it is important.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win [Video]

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published