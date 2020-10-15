Global  
 

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media

China's shock move to suspend Ant Group's record $37 billion listing was described as necessary and reasonable by state media on Wednesday.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


Jack Ma’s fortune slumps $3 billion after Ant IPO freeze

 INTERNATIONAL - Jack Ma was poised to become Asia’s richest person with Ant Group’s public offering. Instead his net worth has tumbled and both retail and..
WorldNews
The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group [Video]

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

Jack Ma gets a warning from China on Ant's rapid expansion

 NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..
WorldNews

Ant Group: How it became a financial giant

 As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.
BBC News

