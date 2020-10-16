Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Watch the full video for more.
Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
Mumbai Police detained Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 04. Police entered Goswami's residence and attempted to detain him. Arnab Goswami said Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. They also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV.
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV. The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Maharashtra government over not reopening temples in the state. He said that Ramleela can be celebrated in large grounds by maintaining COVID-19 norms and CM Thakeray is giving permission to reopen restaurants and bars but not temple. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik backed the Government's decision. He said that BJP leaders, who are demanding reopening of temples, are raising the issue just to take sympathy of people. But BJP leaders should respect the decision of Chief Minister Thackeray.