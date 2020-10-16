Global  
 

Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police

On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge.

"Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term.

The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here.

Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone.

Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge.

You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut.

Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.


