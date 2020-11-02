Global  
 

Election 2020: Congressional candidate Audrey Denney (D) speaks from home

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Election 2020: Congressional candidate Audrey Denney (D) speaks from home

Election 2020: Congressional candidate Audrey Denney (D) speaks from home

We hear from Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives District 1 seat, Audrey Denney, from her home in Nevada City.

Swartz we also just spoke with democrat audrey denney running for u-s representative against doug lamalfa about how hopeful she feels tonight.

Take so* i have a feeling it's going to be an historically close election, that's why a registered democrat is going to win in an historically republican district, it's because we've moved the party lines and just tried to solve problems for people and i honestly believe that we will do




