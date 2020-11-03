Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville react to the Alabama Senate result that saw Republicans flip the seat.


Republicans Flip Alabama Senate Seat as Tuberville Beats Jones

Republicans took back a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, the Associated Press projected, with former...
Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate race

CBS News projects Democratic Senator Doug Jones will lose his Alabama seat to Republican Tommy...
Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama, Lindsey Graham Fends Off Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama, Lindsey Graham Fends Off Jaime Harrison in South Carolina Republican *Tommy Tuberville* has defeated incumbent Democrat *Doug Jones* in the Alabama Senate...
Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race [Video]

Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race

Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695..

Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race [Video]

Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has claimed his spot in the U.S. Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones.

Tuberville Closes In On Major Senate Win [Video]

Tuberville Closes In On Major Senate Win

Republican Tommy Tuberville is running to unseat Democratic Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones is the lone Democratic Senator from the Deep South. He barely won a December 2017 special election for..

