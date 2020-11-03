Alabama Senate
Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville react to the Alabama Senate result that saw Republicans flip the seat.
Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate RaceTommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race.
Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama raceFormer Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has claimed his spot in the U.S. Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones.
Jones is the lone Democratic Senator from the Deep South.
