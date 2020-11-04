Stark County, a historical bellwether, decidedly swings in favor of President Trump
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:37s - Published
Stark County, a historical bellwether, decidedly swings in favor of President Trump
After decisively sending President Barack Obama to the White House twice, Stark County resoundingly flipped to President Donald Trump in 2016.
With early voting in Stark County shattering records with a 400% increase in early voting, it is difficult to discern which way voters are leaning.