Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California [Video]

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:29Published

Biden tells supporters to 'keep the faith'

 Joe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election. He emerged Wednesday after midnight..
USATODAY.com
Dems ahead in Arizona, driven by Latino support for Biden [Video]

Dems ahead in Arizona, driven by Latino support for Biden

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:46Published
White House race could hinge on Pennsylvania [Video]

White House race could hinge on Pennsylvania

The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joni Ernst Wins in Iowa, Frustrating Democrats’ Push for Senate Majority

 The first-term Republican overcame a steep challenge from Theresa Greenfield, denying Democrats a crucial pickup in their path to reclaiming control of the..
NYTimes.com
Trump takes Florida, clouding Democrat hopes of victory [Video]

Trump takes Florida, clouding Democrat hopes of victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:09Published

Related news from verified sources

US Election: Former high-profile MPs back Biden to win 'incredibly important' US election

US Election: Former high-profile MPs back Biden to win 'incredibly important' US election Former high-profile New Zealand politicians are backing Biden to win the US election, but are warning...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Wall Street to power higher as voters head to the polls

It looks full-steam ahead for US equities as Americans go to the polls. With the Dow Jones Industrial...
Proactive Investors - Published

Biden casts early vote for US presidential election

Biden casts early vote for US presidential election WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has cast an early ballot in his home state of...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The Age



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News [Video]

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News

US is counting votes after a presidential election saw reportedly the largest turnout in the last century. In this bitterly fought presidential election Donald Trump is seeking a re-election and Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win' [Video]

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable. “We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
President Donald Trump Wins Florida [Video]

President Donald Trump Wins Florida

Trump secured 51% of the vote to Joe Biden's 48%.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published