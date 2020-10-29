|
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:59s - Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'
Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.
