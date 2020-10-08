'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police.

Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today.

Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.

While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law.

Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."