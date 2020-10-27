Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister



Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published now