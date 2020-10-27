Global  
 

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.


The Australians counting on Donald Trump to retain the US presidency

 As results from the US election rolled in on Wednesday, Australian Donald Trump supporters who gathered in Sydney told SBS News they were optimistic about his..
SBS

Reproductive rights on the line in 2020

 One of the issues voters will be taking into consideration in 2020 is reproductive rights. With a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court, the..
CBS News

