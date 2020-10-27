Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.
Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."
The Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country. On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Democrats worked over time to try to oust McConnell. Democrats voters were shocked that Mr. McConnell filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS seat days before the election. The New York Times reports that McConnell won close to 60% of the vote. McGrath won under 35%.
Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat her. However, Collins challenger Sara Gideon, barely got 40% in the general election. Collins earned over 53% of the vote.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising..
In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them...
