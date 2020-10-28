Global  
 

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in.

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media.

"We are feeling good about where we are.

It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan.

The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.


Analysis: Biden's unclear pitch to Black and Latino voters [Video]

Analysis: Biden's unclear pitch to Black and Latino voters

Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul

 Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly before 1 AM ET, when he addressed his supporters ... but..
Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim [Video]

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim

US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews

Daines Holds Off Bullock in Montana, Keeping Key Senate Seat in G.O.P. Hands

 Steve Daines faced a tougher-than-expected re-election race, but Steve Bullock, the popular two-term Democratic governor, could not overcome Republican..
Chip Roy, Combative Republican, Fends Off Challenge to Hold House Seat in Texas

 Representative Chip Roy held off a stiff challenge from a former Democratic state senator, Wendy Davis, to win a second term in his Central Texas House district.
Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat

 The Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
Unable to claim victory, Trump threatens lawsuits in key states [Video]

Unable to claim victory, Trump threatens lawsuits in key states

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting [Video]

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

President Trump delivers remarks in the White House [Video]

President Trump delivers remarks in the White House

The Australians counting on Donald Trump to retain the US presidency

 As results from the US election rolled in on Wednesday, Australian Donald Trump supporters who gathered in Sydney told SBS News they were optimistic about his..
Twitter, Facebook label Trump posts alleging election theft

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter has placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from President Donald Trump, setting up a high-profile..
White House race could hinge on Pennsylvania [Video]

White House race could hinge on Pennsylvania

The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.

White House race could come down to Pennsylvania [Video]

White House race could come down to Pennsylvania

The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.

Key battleground states' results could shift as mail-in votes are counted

 With record early and mail-in voting, results in some states could change dramatically as the night goes on. Some battleground states, including Pennsylvania,..
Michigan hopes to have all votes counted within 24 hours

 Michigan's secretary of state announced that the state believes it will have all ballots counted within 24 hours. Earlier, officials had estimated the state's..
CBS News

US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump or Biden, who will be next president? Check opinion polls

Despite the opinion polls showing Joe Biden leading in the polls, a possibility of Donald Trump...
Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul

Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly...
US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden

US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden Polls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next...
ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia US presidential polls: ‘Feeling good about where we are,’ says Biden as he leads Trump https://t.co/MkcpV1DIZk… https://t.co/8SSqYiiKum 1 hour ago

clcobb629

Christy Cobb RT @ProfChrisMJones: If you're feeling anxious about how today might go, this is a good read. Tl;dr nothing is certain but the polls probab… 20 hours ago

ProfChrisMJones

Dr. Chris Jones teaches critical race theory If you're feeling anxious about how today might go, this is a good read. Tl;dr nothing is certain but the polls pro… https://t.co/b6ejsWVSny 20 hours ago


Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided [Video]

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided

Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans.

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted' [Video]

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election' [Video]

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses an outdoor crowd in Delaware as votes from across the country are being counted.

