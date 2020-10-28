|
|
|
US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in.
Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media.
"We are feeling good about where we are.
It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan.
The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
White House race could hinge on Pennsylvania
The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
White House race could come down to Pennsylvania
The 2020 presidential race appeared to be coming down to a handful of swing states once again. Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn says the election could be decided in Pennsylvania.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Despite the opinion polls showing Joe Biden leading in the polls, a possibility of Donald Trump...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •Zee News •Hindu
|
Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Polls are open across the country as voters choose whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|