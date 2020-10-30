President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:31s - Published
4 minutes ago
President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'
President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Surprise victories in the Midwest catapulted President Trump to victory four years ago, and the...
NYTimes.com - Published
4 days ago
A key voting bloc that was instrumental to President Donald Trump's victory in 2016 is even more...
Christian Post - Published
18 hours ago
Indiana is on the board for President Trump, with the incumbent securing an early victory in his...
Upworthy - Published
8 hours ago Also reported by •
cbs4.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources