President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop' Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop' President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this East Texas Gold RT @USATODAY: Despite securing only 213 electoral votes of the necessary 270, President Trump prematurely declares victory. He has not won… 14 seconds ago 🌊Arctic_Char #FBR RT @Tennessean: Despite securing only 213 electoral votes of the necessary 270, President Trump prematurely declares victory. He has not wo… 3 minutes ago juliegreen RT @memphisnews: Despite securing only 213 electoral votes of the necessary 270, President Trump prematurely declares victory. He has not w… 6 minutes ago O'ȘeúnBaba Despite securing only 213 electoral votes of the necessary 270, President Trump prematurely declares victory. He ha… https://t.co/7TQqm43WS8 9 minutes ago