LA police detain demonstrators for unlawful assembly outside Staples Center
Demonstrators gathered across downtown Los Angeles where police later detained some for unlawful assembly.
Wauwatosa police arrest protester on bike, witness believes it was unwarrantedWauwatosa police arrested and tased a bicyclist who was with a protest group Tuesday night after officers deemed the demonstration was an unlawful assembly.
Street celebrations after Lakers' victoryPolice arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.
Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' winPolice arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the team's home court. Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213