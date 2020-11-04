Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.