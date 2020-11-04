Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.


US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump [Video]

US presidential polls: 'Feeling good about where we are,' says Biden as he leads Trump

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

President Trump Says 'We Won,' Going to Supreme Court to Stop Late Voting

 President Trump firmly believes HE won the election, and thinks the only way Joe Biden can win is if there's shady ballot business ... so, he's going to the..
TMZ.com

Trump falsely claims victory despite counting still on, alleges fraud without basis

Trump called it a fraud without providing any evidence to support the claim and said he will approach...
DNA - Published

Twitter restricts Trump’s tweet claiming that foes would ‘steal’ the election

With key wins notched in a few states, Trump didn’t declare victory prematurely on election night...
TechCrunch - Published

US election: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' as vote-count continues

Donald Trump prematurely said his camp had "clearly" won the key states of Georgia and North Carolina...
Deutsche Welle - Published


bentonjennings

Benton Jennings RT @washingtonpost: Trump falsely asserts election fraud, claims a victory https://t.co/h4U6DbME4N 3 seconds ago

SarahBelleLin

Sarah Belle Lin RT @QuickTake: #ElectionNight update: 🗳️ Trump falsely claims victory, wants the Supreme Court to step in 🗳️ Biden wins Arizona, first s… 5 seconds ago

muyiwaconcept

Solutionprint👑👍🏿 RT @SaharaReporters: President Trump Falsely Claims Victory Even As Ballots Are Being Counted | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/yojzk1cez5 #U… 9 seconds ago

ejfriday

Ebriku John Friday RT @AJEnglish: President Trump makes voter fraud claims and falsely declares victory despite no clear result in the #Election2020 during hi… 12 seconds ago

jmisseslayups

JLD RT @Reuters: President Trump falsely claims victory, even as votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia are still being counted… 14 seconds ago

joehick58

Joe Hickman Election 2020 live updates and results: Trump falsely asserts election fraud, claims a victory https://t.co/a27xW163kC 19 seconds ago

MFAngeleeta

MF Vote! RT @MrFilmkritik: Hey media, your headlines should say: Trump FALSELY claims victory. He has not won. He is lying to you. Here in America… 20 seconds ago

DetHippieChick

HippieChick Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence #SmartNews https://t.co/di6YeytVIq 20 seconds ago


Trump says election is 'major fraud' [Video]

Trump says election is 'major fraud'

Donald Trump has made the baseless claim that the America is the victim of a ‘major fraud’ and he'll go to the Supreme Court.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 08:55Published
President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop' [Video]

President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'

President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:31Published
Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting [Video]

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published