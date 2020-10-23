'He's kept all his promises': Florida woman reveals why she voted for Trump
An African American woman from Florida reveals why she voted for Donald Trump in this year's US election.
Promises Kept RT @BrandonStraka: Google’s election results haven’t added new electoral votes for Trump almost the whole night. They haven’t even added Fl… 3 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @HeyTammyBruce: Florida goes to Trump. It looks like Georgia is heading in our direction. I remain nervous about NC. Prayers up we bring… 7 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @KatiePavlich: Trump Wins Key Battleground State of Florida https://t.co/nGErMz9vZS 7 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @ScottPresler: Decision Desk calls Florida for TRUMP.
It’s 8:20 p.m.
Especially if you’re in Arizona, Michigan, & Nevada, keep votin… 7 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @kayleighmcenany: PREDICTION:
My GREAT home state of FLORIDA will be the first swing state called for President @realDonaldTrump short… 7 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @thejtlewis: Trump wins Florida!!! 🇺🇸 7 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @stillgray: Donald Trump wins Florida. Hell yes. RED WAVE. 8 hours ago
Promises Kept RT @GOPChairwoman: HUGE turnout for @realDonaldTrump in Georgia and Florida!
Rome Rally:
✅ 42,067 signups
✅ 31.4% NOT Republican
Opa-l… 10 hours ago
Voters stance on gun violence the center of virtual concertWith all the talk about the election and campaign promises from President Trump and former President Joe Biden, there’s growing response from some voters in South Florida who think gun violence..