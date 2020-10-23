'He's kept all his promises': Florida woman reveals why she voted for Trump Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:31s - Published 'He's kept all his promises': Florida woman reveals why she voted for Trump An African American woman from Florida reveals why she voted for Donald Trump in this year's US election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like