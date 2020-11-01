Global  
 

President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 20:59s - Published
President Trump in a news conference from the White House early Wednesday falsely claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election and said the process was “a fraud on the American public” and an “embarrassment to our country,” despite votes still being tallied in crucial battleground states.


