President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 20:59s - Published 3 minutes ago President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states President Trump in a news conference from the White House early Wednesday falsely claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election and said the process was “a fraud on the American public” and an “embarrassment to our country,” despite votes still being tallied in crucial battleground states. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Franco Luna RT @axios: NEW: The Biden campaign responds to Trump's false and premature victory claim. "The president’s statement tonight about trying… 12 seconds ago Peter RT @NBCNews: NEW: With millions of votes still to be counted, President Trump falsely claims that he won. https://t.co/2LLQ8l1WLQ 16 seconds ago Axios Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon: "If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to pre… https://t.co/VuXJ0NNtIL 19 seconds ago Meme Burk🌎🌊🇺🇸💙😷 RT @hugolowell: Just utterly unconscionable: President Trump at the White House claims victory falsely and prematurely before saying that v… 36 seconds ago oi, richard RT @Reuters: President Trump falsely claims victory, even as votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia are still being counted… 39 seconds ago :) RT @interaksyon: President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still u… 39 seconds ago David Here’s the Republican President trying to steal the election: https://t.co/UCWkjrzx90 42 seconds ago