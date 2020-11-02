Global  
 

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.


Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote' [Video]

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote'

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump claims election results are off [Video]

Trump claims election results are off

President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Immigration advocates fear second Trump term [Video]

Immigration advocates fear second Trump term

US election wide open, despite Trump 'coup' [Video]

US election wide open, despite Trump 'coup'

Americans Stressing Over Election Turn to Meditation for Relief

 Americans freaking out through this volatile election season -- the most crucial of our lifetimes -- are drawing up self-care plans, and leaning into meditation..
TMZ.com

Americans Conclude an Election Like No Other, and It’s a Tight One

 Vote-counting was moving relatively slowly in some battleground states because of the scale of the turnout, a backlog of absentee ballots received by mail and..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the election

 Americans have lived a long four years — and today's election day results, which still have Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a knife's edge — aren't helping..
New Zealand Herald

More than 100 million Americans voted early this year

 CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down which states saw a surge in early voting this year.
CBS News

FACT CHECK: Trump Falsely Claims That Votes Shouldn't Be Counted After Election Day

"I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a...
NPR - Published

US election 2020 guide: what time results are expected

Election night may morph into election week if the contest is close – but here are the moments the...
Upworthy - Published

US presidential election 2020: Today's four likely scenarios

US presidential election 2020: Today's four likely scenarios Biden edges it If Joe Biden wins by a small margin then the result will probably not be known on...
New Zealand Herald - Published


phil_maynard

Phil Maynard RT @AnushkaAsthana: A mad night criss-crossing America with a fantastic group of Guardian US journalists from Florida to Arizona to Michiga… 3 minutes ago

AnushkaAsthana

Anushka Asthana A mad night criss-crossing America with a fantastic group of Guardian US journalists from Florida to Arizona to Mic… https://t.co/smzzXrq549 9 minutes ago

PA

PA Media Here's how the evening of #Election2020 unfolded on Twitter for both presidential candidates. Both Donald Trump an… https://t.co/IWTaIm2OKD 23 minutes ago

irish_news

The Irish News US election 2020 – Here’s how election night played out #Election2020 https://t.co/jCRUUpUaLC 29 minutes ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - US election 2020 How the night unfolded - Joe Biden and Donald Trump were in a close battle f… https://t.co/qRgPVtlD7S 41 minutes ago

theipaper

i newspaper It was a tense – yet uneventful – night, and voters are still waiting for answers. @ChaplainChloe on how a tense n… https://t.co/TYD2WlbXe4 1 hour ago

andyjey

Andrew Johnson RT @ChaplainChloe: I am logging off shortly for a nap It's been a tense night, despite not *that* much happening You can read how it unfo… 1 hour ago

ChaplainChloe

Chloe Chaplain I am logging off shortly for a nap It's been a tense night, despite not *that* much happening You can read how it… https://t.co/y3ldlfhOG2 1 hour ago


Seattle police threaten protesters with arrests as dozens take to the streets on election night [Video]

Seattle police threaten protesters with arrests as dozens take to the streets on election night

Protesters took to the streets of Seattle on Tuesday night (November 3) as election results show Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states.

Local Nevada race results starting to come in [Video]

Local Nevada race results starting to come in

Some key Nevada race results are starting to come in on Election Night.

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events [Video]

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events in Las Vegas.

