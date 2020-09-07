Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."
On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Watch the full video for more.
Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."
Mumbai Police detained Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 04. Police entered Goswami's residence and attempted to detain him. Arnab Goswami said Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. They also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally. Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's yesterday (October 25), Dussehra rally was like a flop film on OTT (over-the-top media services) platform. Uddhav Thackeray tried to compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva, which is uncomparable, one can't compare skin with a shawl," said Ashish Shelar, BJP leader.
