Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again.

Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again.

Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.

It reminds us of the Emergency.

This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist.

Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station [Video]

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Amit Shah backs Arnab Goswami, calls his arrest 'blatant misuse of state power'

 Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.
DNA
Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police [Video]

Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police

On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on Nov 5 & 6 as political situation heats up in state

 The all-important Assembly elections in the eastern state is scheduled for next year.
DNA

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370 [Video]

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published
Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370 [Video]

Mehbooba should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years: Sanjay Raut on her remark over Article 370

Maharashtra government led-Shiv Sena party leader, Sanjay Raut slammed Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370. "Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's Constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years. How are they roaming free?" said Sanjay Raut, while talking to media. Raut also shared his favourite choice for the position of chief minister of Bihar, he said "I am following him (Tejashwi Yadav) from the long time, he is brilliant among the youngsters (sons of political party leaders in several states) who came into politics."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Republic TV Republic TV Indian TV news channel

Mumbai Police detains Arnab Goswami [Video]

Mumbai Police detains Arnab Goswami

Mumbai Police detained Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on the morning of November 04. Police entered Goswami's residence and attempted to detain him. Arnab Goswami said Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. They also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Smriti Irani Smriti Irani Indian politician and former actress

India's women minister tests positive for COVID-19

 NEW DELHI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- India's federal Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Irani took to social..
WorldNews

Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

 The Amethi MP took to Twitter and requested those people who came in contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.
DNA
PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani [Video]

PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally. Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

When will local train services resume in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu? Know here

 It may be recalled that normal operations of trains were halted in March after the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the..
DNA

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate [Video]

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:16Published
No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar [Video]

No comparison between Uddhav's Hindutva and RSS Hindutva: BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's yesterday (October 25), Dussehra rally was like a flop film on OTT (over-the-top media services) platform. Uddhav Thackeray tried to compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva, which is uncomparable, one can't compare skin with a shawl," said Ashish Shelar, BJP leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

