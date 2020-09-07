Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again.

‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again.

Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.

It reminds us of the Emergency.

This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist.

Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away.

Watch the full video for all the details.