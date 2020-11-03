Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

More than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Counting votes at Detroit's TCF Center [Video]

Counting votes at Detroit's TCF Center

Counting votes at Detroit's TCF Center.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published
Ballot counting underway in Detroit [Video]

Ballot counting underway in Detroit

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:09Published
Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit

Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:57Published