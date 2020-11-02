Global  
 

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan.


Lil Pump Says He's Ignoring Hip-Hop Haters, Still Endorsing Trump

 Lil Pump is blocking out haters who don't like his political views ... he's focusing on what 4 more years of President Trump means for him, and he's loving it!!!..
As celebrity endorsements continued in the lead-up to US election day,President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump on stage with him, but got hisname wrong. The incident happened at his final election rally in Grand Rapids,Michigan. Mr Trump briefly mispronounced the rapper's name, calling him LittlePimp.

President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself. The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts. Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

US election: What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes?

 ‌ ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...
Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

Jewish cemetery in Michigan vandalized with 'Trump,' 'MAGA' before Trump's rally

 Tombstones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids were vandalized with "Trump" and "MAGA" before Trump arrived for his final campaign rally.
 
Vandals spray paint "MAGA" and "TRUMP" on Jewish headstones

 The only evidence they left behind in the cemetery was red spray paint, Grand Rapids, Michigan police said.
Despite Temptations, Biden Stayed Focused on the ‘Blue Wall’

 From the beginning of his campaign until the end, Joseph R. Biden Jr. concentrated on winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not clear that he..
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.

Lil Pump Joins The Stage With Trump, Gets Called 'Lil Pimp' Woops. *Lil Pump* joined the stage at Donald Trump's final pre-election rally - only for the...
Lil Pump Shows Up at Trump’s Final Rally in Florida; Poses with Kim Guilfoyle Gazzy Garcia, the Miami rapper also known as Lil Pump, showed up in Miami on Sunday to attend...
'One of the big superstars of the word, Little Pimp!' said President Trump as he introduced the...
Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.” The singer threw shade at fellow musicians and even suggested a group name for them.

