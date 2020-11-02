Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong



President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself. The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts. Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

