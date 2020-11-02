Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

As celebrity endorsements continued in the lead-up to US election day,President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump on stage with him, but got hisname wrong. The incident happened at his final election rally in Grand Rapids,Michigan. Mr Trump briefly mispronounced the rapper's name, calling him LittlePimp.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.
The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts.
Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. The election will not be over until every ballot is counted," said US Democratic presidential nominee.