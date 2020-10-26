'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump

Global  
 

US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people.

"This is a fraud on American public.

We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did.

We'll be going to the US Supreme Court.

We want all voting to stop.

We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list.

As far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump, US President


US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

President Trump Says 'We Won,' Going to Supreme Court to Stop Late Voting

 President Trump firmly believes HE won the election, and thinks the only way Joe Biden can win is if there's shady ballot business ... so, he's going to the..
Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting [Video]

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister

Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."

