Joe Biden Believes He’s ‘On Track To Win This Election’ Over President Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden misspoke on Sunday and appeared to begin saying the name of...

US President Donald Trump has stretched and strained relations with many of the country's...

You would rather be Democrat Joe Biden heading into Election Day than President Trump, but there's...

CanadianConstitutionReformParty https://t.co/mFzDVIhW0I @Jeep I guess I'm selling my jeep! I've heard the @Ford bronco is more capable anyways like my truck! 39 minutes ago

Kelvin RT @NationAfrica : Biden says believes he is 'on track' to win US election. #USAElections2020 https://t.co/DzoDWIVlkK 21 minutes ago

Stebbs @Mike_Just_Me_ @ABC What? Biden said that he is on a good track to winning the election, while Trump said that he b… https://t.co/1XqOzwkmld 19 minutes ago

laura Davies RT @CNBCnow : Biden urges patience with vote count and says he believes he’s on track to win https://t.co/ynw9i4ZeDe https://t.co/2FArwvRaIP 17 minutes ago

MALCOLM LUM RT @7NewsGoldCoast : The U.S. election remains on a knife's edge tonight. Donald Trump believes he has fought off a blue wave of Democrat vo… 2 minutes ago

Congress Voices RT @GhesheS : US Election: Biden says he believes himself on track to win election. #Election2020 #ElectionNight #Elections2020 #ElectionD … 2 minutes ago