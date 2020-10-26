Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Believes He’s ‘On Track To Win This Election’ Over President Trump

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Joe Biden Believes He’s ‘On Track To Win This Election’ Over President Trump
Howard Monroe reports from Wilmington.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Final NPR Electoral Map: Biden Has The Edge, But Trump Retains Narrow Path

You would rather be Democrat Joe Biden heading into Election Day than President Trump, but there's...
NPR - Published

US election: EU pins hopes on Joe Biden victory

US President Donald Trump has stretched and strained relations with many of the country's...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Joe Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden misspoke on Sunday and appeared to begin saying the name of...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

CongressVoices

Congress Voices RT @GhesheS: US Election: Biden says he believes himself on track to win election. #Election2020 #ElectionNight #Elections2020 #ElectionD… 2 minutes ago

malcolmlum75

MALCOLM LUM RT @7NewsGoldCoast: The U.S. election remains on a knife's edge tonight. Donald Trump believes he has fought off a blue wave of Democrat vo… 2 minutes ago

lauraDa07654166

laura Davies RT @CNBCnow: Biden urges patience with vote count and says he believes he’s on track to win https://t.co/ynw9i4ZeDe https://t.co/2FArwvRaIP 17 minutes ago

Stebbs_

Stebbs @Mike_Just_Me_ @ABC What? Biden said that he is on a good track to winning the election, while Trump said that he b… https://t.co/1XqOzwkmld 19 minutes ago

Kelvin03400334

Kelvin RT @NationAfrica: Biden says believes he is 'on track' to win US election. #USAElections2020 https://t.co/DzoDWIVlkK 21 minutes ago

oluofnaija

Olu Of Naija #EndSARS ✊ RT @Oluofnaijablog: Biden Believes He is on Track to Win https://t.co/uxO3HKDELv https://t.co/8RCGdVu0bx 32 minutes ago

ReformCanadian

CanadianConstitutionReformParty https://t.co/mFzDVIhW0I @Jeep I guess I'm selling my jeep! I've heard the @Ford bronco is more capable anyways like my truck! 39 minutes ago

Oluofnaijablog

Olu Of Naija Blog Biden Believes He is on Track to Win https://t.co/uxO3HKDELv https://t.co/8RCGdVu0bx 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Razor thin race for White House [Video]

Razor thin race for White House

A number of swing states are still up for grabs as the votes are still being counted.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:42Published
'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump [Video]

'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people. "This is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published