Mail-In Ballots Continue To Be Counted At Pennsylvania Convention Center

Caden Malloy @KostaG03 @Benjami22667526 @Leafy biden just took wisconsin, still many mail in ballots to be counted. Pennsylvania… https://t.co/BioUahqjZr 11 minutes ago
Manu Chaturvedi Reversal in Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) as mail in ballots continue to be counted. Was Red till 94% count and no… https://t.co/UbB78qHcPe 22 minutes ago
TWBB #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY RT @neeco_tripp: @TeamTrump @realDonaldTrump OMG, WTF is this man doing? He’s declaring victory & the mail in Ballots in states still have… 34 minutes ago
𝖏 𝖊 𝖓 𝖓 𝖆 𝖑 𝖞 𝖓 Mail in ballots still have to counted.
Continue to have hope and manifest for the best. 42 minutes ago
Amy Fadool Kane RT @NBCPhiladelphia: UPDATE: Philly election officials say mail-in ballots continue to be counted, but the way their tabulation system is s… 43 minutes ago
Lynnie @w_terrence @realDonaldTrump He is ahead in 6 of the remaining states which is great! But WHO stops the voting ?… https://t.co/GWvJCciqWT 50 minutes ago
Jwylen @MedvedSHOW Assuming Biden takes NV, AZ, & 3 of ME's 4; he needs 2 out of these 4 to get to 270 & all are within ma… https://t.co/jCU3pZG1q9 52 minutes ago
Ria Mourao @CarolynMcCollu8 @TheresaKudia1 @MZHemingway The poll closed at 8or 9 pm. NO 1 VOTED AFTER THAT TIME! They are now… https://t.co/kWiTLcnkVr 1 hour ago
Election workers count votes in PhiladelphiaElection workers counted votes at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT).
Pennsylvania Convention Center To Be Crucial Location For Counting Of Mail-In BallotsAlexandria Hoff reports.
Ballot Counting Operation Set Up Inside Pennsylvania Convention CenterPhiladelphia had the highest number of mail-in ballots requested of any county in the state.