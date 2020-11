Voters approve Ballot Question 1, Right to Repair

DOUG: THE EYEOPENER’S JOSHBROGADIR IS LIVE AT THE STATEHOUSE WITH THE DEVELOPMENTS INOVERNIGHT.JOSH: WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THEBALLOT QUESTIONS, AND IT LOOKSLIKE A SPLIT DECISION THISMORNINQUESTION ONE, APPROVED BY ALARGE MARGIN.THAT WILL EXPAND RIGHT TO REPAIRIN MASSACHUSETTS, MEANINGINDEPENDENT MECHANICS COULDACCESS WIRELESS MECHANICAL DATAFROM NEWER CARS.OFFICIALLY, QUESTION TWO HAS NOTBEEN CALLED.BUT SUPPORTERS OF RANKED VOTING,YES ON TWO, CONCEDED THIS ONEOVERNIGHT.APPROVING QUESTION TWO WOULDHAVE ALLOWED VOTERS TO RANKCANDIDATES IN ORDER OFPREFERENCE, THEN CANDIDATESWOULD BE COUNTED IN ROUNDS UNTILONE GETS THE MAJORITY.BUT, AGAIN, IT APPEARS THAT WILLNOT

The Associated Press reports that Massachusetts voters have approved Ballot Question 1, which expands access to their motor vehicle’s data.

