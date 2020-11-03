Weed On The Ballot

Global  
 

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Four states — Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana — just legalized recreational cannabis.

Mississippi voted to legalize medicinal marijuana.


