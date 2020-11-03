Weed On The Ballot
Four states — Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana — just legalized recreational cannabis.
Mississippi voted to legalize medicinal marijuana.
Nicole G We're going to need it if Trump wins... https://t.co/pHIlZZiDQ4 56 seconds ago
Chef heuxardie 🔪 RT @MotherJones: Five states considered new marijuana reforms. Weed won in all of them. https://t.co/VvZIgIuanr 3 minutes ago
normand jean RT @politico: Roughly 16 million Americans were added to the list of places that allow adults to use marijuana legally, after voters in a h… 4 minutes ago
Kurt Trede RT @PoliticsWolf: Arizona allows ballot initiatives and New York doesn't. Instead, New York's GOP state Senate gerrymander constrains the D… 11 minutes ago
Jan Schroeder There was at least one clear winner on Election Day: legal weed.
https://t.co/l4l1uvnsVP 13 minutes ago
Spooky Sean 👻🎃👽 @illegallyblond_ I’m the same way. When I filled out my ballot I was mad to see we didn’t have the option to vote on legalizing weed 13 minutes ago
Huge Capet I never understood why Trump didn't go full weed legalization. He may lose because it was on the AZ ballot. The dru… https://t.co/FPnJCIwRD5 13 minutes ago
Izzy Osorio 🎈 My mother almost disowned me when she found out I voted YES on the ballot to legalize weed in NJ. Teehee 420 blaze it mother 31 minutes ago