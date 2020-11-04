|
Kareena Kapoor unveils 'Bhoot Police' poster
Kareena Kapoor unveils 'Bhoot Police' poster
Actor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' poster is finally out now.
