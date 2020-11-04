Ballots Still Being Counted Across The Country In Presidential Race

2020 Election: Presidential race still in limboPennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan all hang in the balance, where elections officials are unsealing absentee ballots and making sure they count.
Rounds Easily Defeats Democrat ChallengerSouth Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds easily fended off Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET. Business Insider called the race in Rounds' favor. Rounds won his Senate..
Ballot counting underway in DetroitAbsentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.