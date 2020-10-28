Rahul Gandhi hits at PM Modi, asks 'where are roads in Bihar'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally that held on November 04 in Madhepura amid Bihar elections.

Gandhi said, "Modi ji says he has freed farmers as they can now sell their produce anywhere.

Modi ji tell me, will the farmer go to sell his produce on an aeroplane?

Or will he go by road?

If he has to go by road, where are the roads in Bihar?"