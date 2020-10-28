Rahul Gandhi hits at PM Modi, asks 'where are roads in Bihar'

4-year-old preschooler from the northeast state of Mizoram has taken the internet by storm through her soulful rendition of AR Rahman's hit song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte has impressed the netizens with her cover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appreciated the little talent and called her 'adorable and admirable.'
The Election Commission informed that 53.51% voting was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections on November 03. Election Commission official said, "The polling percentage is a dynamic function, it is still not closed. The overall percentage is 53.51% in Bihar." Election Commission Secretary General, Umesh Sinha said, "The second and the largest phase of polling in Bihar have come to a close. Election was conducted in peaceful manner across 94 assembly constituencies in 17 districts of Bihar. By-elections were also successfully held for 54 seats across 10 states of the country. The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world to be conducted amid pandemic."
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as voting for the by-polls on 28 seats is underway in the state. "People of Madhya Pradesh know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has just lied in the last 6 months and has done nothing for the development of the state. Voters will now give a chance to Congress to work for the state," said Nath.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been..