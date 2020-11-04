Step-motherly treatment with Punjab is wrong: CM Amarinder Singh

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on November 29 questioned his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh's language which he used for him. He said, "The language he (Amarinder Singh) used doesn't suit a CM. We had decided that gatherings will not be allowed due to corona. I wonder why Government of Punjab allowed the protest during this time. I don't consider using tear gas and water cannon as using force."
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing demonstrations is being driven by certain political parties and unions. Khattar held his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh responsible for the thousands of farmers marching to Delhi. "The movement was started by farmers of Punjab. However, there is some connection with certain political parties and some unions. Farmers of Haryana did not take part in these protests (Dilli Chalo) and I would congratulate them for that. I would like to praise the Haryana police for performing their duty with utmost composure for the past two days," Khattar said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest. "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," Yadav said. Watch the full video for more details.
Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws on December 01. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Government has called the Punjab delegation at 3 pm. Later, the government will hold meeting with delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi at 7:00 pm today." "We all want final decision on the matter," he added.
Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28. The 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, on completion of its three and half year tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. The Army Guard Battalion performed ceremonial duties at various important events such as Guard of Honours to the dignitaries, Republic Day Parade, Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site. Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats. This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day. The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Watch the full video for more details.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 12 visited Rajghat after the successful bypolls conducted in Bihar. Replying on allegations of 'slow counting' during Bihar bypolls, he said that to ensure social distancing additional 33,000 polling booths were allotted for the state elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. At the event, PM said, "Our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties. Gandhi was very keen on it. He saw close link b/w rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded."