Step-motherly treatment with Punjab is wrong: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached Raj Ghat on Nov 04.

He paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi.

Punjab CM will stage 'dharna' here after President Kovind declined his meeting request.

He said, "We're buying power from National Grid from funds we're left with.

The Constitutional guarantee of receiving quarterly GSTs has not been fulfilled and is pending since March.

Rs 10,000 crores are due.

This step-motherly treatment is wrong.

This is not a 'morcha-bandhi'.

We asked for time with the President to explain the situation in Punjab that he didn't give.

So we thought we'd come and share our views on the matter.

I haven't asked for time from the PM but I will in due course."


